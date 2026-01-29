New cases of measles confirmed in Snohomish County, bringing total to 6

SNOHOMISH COUNTY — The Snohomish County Health Department has confirmed three additional measles cases since declaring an outbreak two weeks ago, bringing the total number of cases in the county to six.

The latest case was confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in a child who was unvaccinated.

The child would have been infectious while attending an afternoon service at Slavic Christian Church Awakening in Mukilteo on Sunday, Jan. 18, according to the health department.

Anyone attending the church that day between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. may have been exposed.

Earlier this month, the Health Department confirmed three other measles cases in local children who were exposed to a contagious family visiting from South Carolina.

Two additional measles cases in Snohomish County were diagnosed after the outbreak was announced. No new exposure sites were linked to the two cases.

This latest case brings the total to six.

All of the cases of measles were among unvaccinated children.

The health department said it won’t issue press releases every time there’s a new case, but instead has created a dashboard to track cases.

