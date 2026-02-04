New Capitol Hill pizzeria offers free slices before this week’s grand opening

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Capitol Hill’s newest pizzeria, Roma Roma, will offer free slices at its soft opening this Thursday, ahead of its official grand opening on Friday.

Located east of Cal Anderson Park at 1610 12th Avenue, the Roman-style pizza joint will provide two free slices per customer from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Roma Roma announced.

All free pizza slices will be available while supplies last. Roma Roma will offer drinks for purchase as well, including craft cocktails, spritzes, and fizzy Italian sodas with homemade syrups.

“Inspired by Rome’s street-pizza masters, this concept has been quietly fermenting in our family for over a decade,” Roma Roma stated. “Brought to life through Friday-night staff-meal experiments, pop-ups that kept growing, and a whole lot of dreaming and planning, Roma Roma is finally finding its home on Capitol Hill.”

After the soft opening celebrations, Roma Roma will officially open on Friday, welcoming customers Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Roma Roma specializes in pizza al taglio, Roman-style pizza sold by the slice. The dough ferments for three days, producing a signature crispy, bubbly crust.

Each slice is cut to order by using a pair of pizza shears to chop off sections of the rectangular pizzas. The slices are then weighed out to gauge the price for each portion.

Capitol Hill’s new pizza hotspot includes several unique topping choices like the Sausage and Plum, Spicy Boar Bolognese, Salumi, and Beet and Goat Cheese pairings.

Roma Roma stated that once the restaurant is at full operation, customers can expect roughly eight to 10 different pizzas every day, with options to mix and match slices.

