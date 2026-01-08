New body cam shows rescue of man in water after car goes off Edmonds ferry dock; 2 killed

EDMONDS, Wash. — Body camera footage newly obtained by KIRO 7 shows another angle of a summer crash where a vehicle with five people inside went off the dock at the Edmonds ferry terminal.

Two were killed.

On June 17 around 11 p.m., a Mini Cooper going nearly 80 mph in a 60 mph zone drove off the end of the Edmonds ferry dock into the water below.

Troopers say sometime in the 15 minutes after that, Snohomish County deputies saw the Mini Cooper in Edmonds and initiated another chase. They have not said why the second chase started.

WSP said the Snohomish deputies followed the car through town and onto the Edmonds ferry dock. They say the car then drove off the end and launched into the water.

There were no ferries nearby at the time of the crash.

Three people were injured and two were killed. Their bodies were pulled from the car.

Newly-obtained body camera video from that night shows the rescue scene-- with three people in the water screaming and waiting for rescue.

One deputy yelled out “how many people are left in the car?” to which one person in the water responded, “Two!” That person then followed up with “he can’t swim!” referring to another individual in the water.

The full video continues to show rescue efforts, and shows a responding deputy talking to one of the victims, who is slightly bloody and clearly shaken.

A 29-year-old from Tulalip was taken into custody for the crash.

