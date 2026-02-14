New African lion cubs arrive at Woodland Park Zoo

The Woodland Park Zoo announced that two new African lion cubs had their one-month birthday on Saturday.

The zoo posted a video from inside a maternity den, bonding with their mother, Ilanga.

“The cubs, born January 14, are growing quickly, and their playful personalities are beginning to show,” the zoo said in a release.

Zoo officials say the cubs’ father, Tandie, has been separated until both cubs are older.

The Woodland Park Zoo works in partnership with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ African Lion SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program, which aims to increase the number of lions in the wild.

For more information, visit zoo.org.

©2026 Cox Media Group