New affordable housing community opens in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A new affordable housing community for families is now open in Kirkland.

“Grata at Totem Lake” is located on Totem Lake Way. It includes 125 units, ranging from studios to four-bedroom apartments.

City officials say it’s the first local affordable housing community built in Kirkland using money from the “Amazon Housing Equity Fund.”

Amazon launched the $2 billion Housing Equity Fund back in January 2021 with the goal of creating and preserving affordable homes across the Puget Sound region. In June of this year, Amazon added an additional $1.4 billion in funding, bringing the total to more than $3.6 billion.

Part of Amazon’s commitment includes working with Sound Transit and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to construct homes near public transit sites. Previously, Amazon announced the construction of a 6-story, 184-unit affordable housing building in Northgate, just a few blocks from the local transit station.

©2024 Cox Media Group