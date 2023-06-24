Amazon helping fund upcoming affordable housing in Seattle

SEATTLE — More affordable housing is on the way in Seattle and this time in Northgate.

The six-story, 184-unit building will be built near the intersection of Northeast Northgate Way and Roosevelt Way Northeast. That’s just a few blocks away from Northgate Station.

Amazon is helping fund the $90 million project.

The units will be reserved for medium-income families. It will also have ground-floor retail space and an underground parking garage.

They hope to begin construction next spring.





