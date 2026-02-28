New 3% card fee hits ferry riders March 1

Riding the ferry is about to get a little more expensive if you pay with plastic.

Starting this weekend, a 3% fee will be charged on credit and debit cards used to buy ferry fares. The charge won’t apply to people who use ORCA cards or cash.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) must notify customers of the surcharge at the point-of-sale and itemize the fee on customer receipts. WSF won’t make money on the deal, but it’ll help the agency recoup the costs of processing card payments.

The new fee was included in the 2025-27 state transportation budget approved by lawmakers last year.

The fee will apply to all in-person, kiosk, and online purchases.

Ferry officials estimate the card fee will bring in $7.4 million over two years.

This comes after the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) approved fare increases for ferries. The first increase took effect on Oct. 1, with a 3% price rise for riding a ferry. An additional 3% increase will also be added on May 1.

According to the state transportation budget, WSF must generate $408.8 million from fares in the next two years to cover day-to-day operating expenses.

