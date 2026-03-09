‘Never acceptable’: Lynnwood mayor speaks out after shooting of high school student

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The mayor of Lynnwood is speaking out after a high school student was shot at Meadowdale Park.

Mayor George Hurst released the following statement on Sunday:

“On Friday afternoon, our community was shaken by an act of violence after a shooting at Meadowdale Park that left one person injured. My thoughts are with the victim, a Meadowdale High School student, and I wish him a swift and complete recovery.

Violence is never acceptable, yet it continues to impact the youth of our City. We must work together as a community to address the root causes of this type of brutality in Lynnwood.

I want to express my gratitude to our Police Detectives for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to resolve this case. If you witnessed the incident at Meadowdale Park or have any information that could assist the investigation, please reach out to Lynnwood Police Detective, as soon as possible, at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov."

The shooting

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Meadowdale Park on 168th Street Southwest.

It sent nearby schools into lockdown. It was lifted about an hour later.

A 15-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries. Police say the teen ran to a nearby home to get help and are expected to be okay.

Search for a suspect

On Friday, the police department told KIRO 7 they had several leads, but no suspect information they could formally report yet.

At this time no arrests have been made.

Statement from the school district

The Edmonds School District sent out a note to parents about what happened.

Here is an excerpt from that letter:

“We know that hearing about an incident like this can be upsetting for students, families, and staff. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we are grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and for the cooperation of our school community during the lockdowns. We will continue to work with the Lynnwood Police Department as they investigate this incident.

We encourage families to check in with their students this evening, as they may have questions or feelings about what happened. School counselors will be available on Monday for any students who would like to talk or need additional support."

