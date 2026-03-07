15-year-old shot at Lynnwood park

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A 15-year-old has been taken to Harborview Medical Center following a shooting at a Lynnwood park on Friday afternoon.

Lynnwood police commander Joe Dickinson said the shooting was reported at 1:30 p.m. at Meadowdale Park, off 168th St. SW.

This park surrounds an elementary and middle school, and Dickinson said there were lots of kids running around after school at the time.

According to Dickinson, it appears a fist-fight ended in the shooting of a 15-year-old.

The teen was able to go to a neighboring home and get help.

The teen is in “stable” condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.

©2026 Cox Media Group