Neighbors voice concern about crime in Tacoma park meant for children

TACOMA, Wash. — Neighbors are voicing concern about a Tacoma park after a woman’s death Saturday.

Tacoma Police said a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the Lots for Tots park on South I Street. The woman was found beside a wheelchair and four empty beer cans. Police don’t suspect any foul play, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

“The first thing that went to my mind is, ‘That could have been one of my clients,’” said Eugene Adonis, who works inside the church across the street with clients experiencing homelessness.

Adonis said he was working when the woman was found.

“Everyone’s got a story,” he said. “Everyone’s got a family. Someone knows these people. I’m pretty sure someone knows her.”

The park itself has been a hotspot for loitering and unhoused people.

KIRO 7 first reported neighbors’ concerns about the park over a year ago.

“When my nieces and nephews come over, I can’t let them go to the park,” said Brian Wright, who lives just feet away from the park.

Wright said he keeps security on speed dial to deal with problems in and around the park.

“People build tents,” he said. “There’s people doing drugs daily.”

Adonis acknowledged he never sees kids using the playground built for them.

“I don’t see kids over there,” he said. “I wouldn’t have my kids over there if I had any.”

Tacoma Police say they rely on partner agencies to assist with concerns stemming from issues related to homelessness and mental health issues when those concerns don’t rise to the level of criminal activity.

“Homelessness is not a crime and we’re not there to enforce any type of crime on people who are houseless for that purpose alone,” said Public Information Officer William Muse. “If there is criminal activity that is occurring, at that particular point in time we will address it.”

Muse said the department is always looking at ways outside law enforcement to help address concerns.

“We also rely on the assistance of community members to let us know whenever there is something that is going on,” he said.

In an emergency, residents should call 911. For non-emergency concerns, residents can call 311.

