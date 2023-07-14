Neighbors rally to save massive cedar tree in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood

SEATTLE — A massive and beloved cedar tree in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood is on the brink of being chopped down by a developer.

It’s one of five set to be removed Friday, and people living in that area for years say a big reason they love their neighborhood is because of the greenery.

They worry that such a move sets a bad precedent.

“With the current policies in place, it’s just a matter of time until we don’t have any trees left in the neighborhood like this. Developers are coming in and if you sell to a developer, there’s a very high chance that they decide they need to cut down your trees to make it work,” said resident Ryan Joyce.

Neighbors say cutting down the tree is unnecessary.

We heard a lot of nostalgic stories about the man who once owned the space where the tree is, and how much he tended to it and loved it.

Beyond emotions, neighbors say they’re concerned that efforts like these will fundamentally change the city.

“One of the special things about this area is the tree canopy. It’s not as frying hot as when I lived in Burien, and if we don’t take steps to protect it now, you can plant another tree — which they’re not even planning to do — but in order for it to get as big as this, that’s another hundred years,” said another neighbor.

According to the removal notice posted by the city, the cedar is defined as an “exceptional” tree, which provides unique value to the community, but the city approved its removal.

According to the Seattle Times, between 2016 and 2021, about 255 acres of tree canopy have been lost — that’s an area roughly the size of Green Lake — and one of the biggest causes is construction.

©2023 Cox Media Group