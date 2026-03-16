Neighbor recounts Lake Isabella rescue

SHELTON, Wash. — KIRO 7 spoke with the neighbor who helped pull a child from Lake Isabella after a car drove into the lake over the weekend.

Casey Smith says he jumped into the icy water without a second thought, only hoping that someone would do the same for his family if given the chance.

A woman and two children were pulled from the lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office told KIRO 7 News that the SUV had gone down the boat ramp and into the water, coming to rest about 25 yards from the shore.

Casey Smith said he was driving by when someone yelled to him that people were drowning.

“I jumped out of my truck, and I looked, and I saw three bodies floating, and then that’s when I saw the youngest of the three victims, like, float over... like he was floating on his back, but he had his hand up, and he was just trying to survive,” said Smith. “And so I threw my hat off, kicked off my sandals, and I dove in and swam out there, and was able to get ahold of him, and I got him back to shore, and I just kept telling him, ‘You’re gonna be okay buddy, you’re gonna make it, I’m not gonna let you die.’”

All three were taken to a nearby hospital. There is no update on their conditions yet.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group