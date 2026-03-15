Large police presence at Lake Isabella boat launch in Shelton

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to stay away from the Lake Isabella boat launch in Shelton.

The department put out the ask on Facebook around 5 p.m.

There is a large police presence currently at the boat launch. Central Mason Fire and Washington State Patrol are also at the scene.

KIRO 7 has reached out to all agencies to find out what is happening and is waiting to hear back. We have a crew headed to the scene as well to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

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