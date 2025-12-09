Nearly century-old Lake City tavern to close after final live show this month

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The nearly century-old Lake City bar, The Shanty Tavern, has announced it will host its final live show on Dec. 19 ahead of its owners’ retirement and closure.

Known as “the last roadhouse in Seattle,” the tavern is located at 9002 Lake City Way N.E. and has stood there since it was relocated from within the city in 1948, according to Vanishing Seattle.

The 94-year-old owner, Giovanni “John” Spaccarotelli, has been with the tavern since 1961 and has provided the community with decades of live music through numerous band performances and swing dancing.

John is a Korean War veteran with a love for people and music, often leaving his duties as a bartender to join in on festivities, singing with the band or hitting the dance floor with customers.

In recent years, The Shanty Tavern has slowly reduced its hours, now open only on Friday nights for its live music.

The tavern was initially built in 1932 by Doris McLeod and was named “The Mack,” which was later changed to “Mack’s Shanty” after McLeod’s son’s nickname. The group moved twice before nestling into its current space in 1948.

John took over as the owner of The Shanty Tavern in 1961 and has worked alongside his family for several decades, serving the public.

Following the final live show on Dec. 19 featuring Rat City Brass, the tavern plans to host a “beer blast” sometime in January 2026.

John noted he doesn’t have plans to retire fully, as the tavern will potentially rent the space out for events later in 2026.

