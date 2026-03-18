Nearly 60 pets, including pig, seized from Poulsbo home; Kitsap Humane asking for help with care

POULSBO, Wash. — Authorities seized 57 animals from a Poulsbo home on Tuesday, prompting an emergency response from the Kitsap Humane Society to provide medical care and housing.

The seizure included a variety of animals that needed veterinary care, including dogs, puppies, cats, kittens, and one domestic pig.

Law enforcement officers took the animals following an anonymous tip that raised concerns about the pets’ care at the residence. Many of the animals were found underweight and covered in unknown substances.

The shelter is currently providing veterinary care and cleaning the animals. Staff members are working to ensure each animal is stabilized and nourished after the rescue.

“We are in the process of bathing every single animal to get them cleaned and comfortable,” said Jamie Nocula, the executive director of operations at Kitsap Humane Society.

The Kitsap Humane Society closed its Silverdale facility to new adoptions and admissions on Wednesday to focus on processing the new arrivals.

To make room for the new arrivals, the humane society transferred existing shelter animals to foster homes and a local pet hotel. This cleared space for the intensive intake process that began Tuesday.

Nocula noted that the sudden influx has significantly increased the demand on the organization’s staff and facilities.

“The real lift happens right now too, because now we have this surplus of animals,” Nocula said. “We have 53 additional animals on campus that all require care, feeding, cleaning, medical care.”

The organization is currently seeking community support through donations, volunteers and foster homes. Specifically, the shelter has identified a critical need for puppy food to help nourish the young dogs seized in the operation.

Nocula emphasized the importance of community involvement during the crisis.

“Many hands make light work. We need help right now,” Nocula said, while expressing appreciation for the support received since the seizure began, stating the organization is also “remarkably grateful and indebted to everybody who has stepped in.”

You can find more details about volunteering, fostering and donating here.

The investigation into the conditions at the Poulsbo home is still ongoing.

This case marks the second large-scale seizure the organization has handled this year, helping to house 70 cats that were seized last month.

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