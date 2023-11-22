Near 60-foot razorback whale washes up on Copalis Beach Airport runway

Pilots in Copalis are being warned after a near 60-foot razorback whale washed ashore at the airport and runway, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Copalis is just north of Ocean Shores in Grays Harbor.

Pilots who are flying to that airport are asked to use extra caution.

Wildlife officials are working to determine how the whale died and have decided to let the winter king tides and natural processes take care of the body of the whale, which washed ashore on Nov. 11.

WSDOT said neighbors and visitors may not like the smell during that time. Airport access may also be temporarily restricted if the tide moves the carcass and/or blocks the beach access area.

