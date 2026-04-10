NB I-5 to reopen next week after near month-long landslide closure near Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

After nearly one month of around-the-clock work to stabilize a landslide south of Bellingham, all lanes of northbound I-5 are expected to be reopened on Thursday, April 16.

Since the March 19 landslide, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been working seven days a week under an emergency contract to stabilize the slope and clear thousands of cubic yards of debris to safely reopen the highway, WSDOT announced.

“This has been complex, high-risk work that required a methodical top-down approach,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “Our focus from day one has been to reopen the highway as quickly as possible, but only when we can do so safely.”

Debris covering the roadway closed northbound I-5 between North Lake Samish Road at milepost 246 and Old Fairhaven Parkway at milepost 250.

WSDOT crews worked from the top of the slope downward, dislodging or securing unstable rocks before moving toward areas below. Removing any debris too soon or working out of sequence could release additional rockfall and make conditions dangerous, resulting in further delays.

A majority of the work had to be done by hand, with crews scaling loose rock, drilling into the hillside, and installing steel dowels to anchor the slope. All of which was done under the direction of geotechnical engineers.

Final stages include removing bus-sized boulder, anchoring unstable rock

As the closure enters its fourth week, crews have begun the final stages of stabilization work. In the past few days, crews installed and grouted steel dowels to anchor unstable rock and remove some of the largest and most unsupported slabs of the slope, which included a boulder the size of a bus in the center of the slide.

While a majority of that work has been completed, WSDOT crews continue to excavate debris at the base of the slope to allow geotechnical engineers to make a final assessment.

“Progress has been steady and deliberate, supported by specialty crews working side by side with geotechnical engineers, who are evaluating conditions in real-time,” WSDOT stated.

In the coming days, crews will complete the stabilization work, which includes removing a large, loose rock on the north end of the slide that can’t be anchored. Out of caution, southbound I-5 travelers should expect a rolling slowdown at 8 a.m. on Sunday while the work is being conducted.

Crews will also complete work removing debris before a final inspection. If approved, equipment will begin to be demobilized from the work site. If the final inspection reveals any additional areas that need to be addressed, the opening of northbound I-5 could be delayed.

Alternate routes see increased traffic as community awaits reopening

While northbound I-5 remains closed south of Bellingham, travelers need to continue using alternate routes such as SR 11 and SR 9 until the highway reopens on Thursday.

“Neighbors, local businesses, and travelers have all felt the effects of increased traffic on detour routes and nearby local roads,” WSDOT stated. “WSDOT continues to monitor conditions, receive feedback from local partners, law enforcement, and the community, and will make adjustments where possible to stay responsive to community concerns as this work continues.”

WSDOT will provide an update when I-5 opens. In the meantime, real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map, or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group