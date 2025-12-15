NB I-5 blocked after three-semi crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the intersection of State Route 101 and Deschutes Parkway SW were closed early Monday morning after a crash involving three semi-trucks.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involved three semis, a car, and a barrier.

All northbound lanes were fully blocked, and the left lane of the southbound side was blocked due to a displaced barrier. Trooper Watts reports that one of the semis involved is jackknifed, and the ETA for clearing the collision is unknown.

Trooper Watts confirmed that the reported injuries from this collision were minor. WSP, WSDOT Tacoma, IRT, CVD units, and fire crews responded.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is being diverted to Deschutes Parkway.

An alternative route to consider is using the Trosper exit to bypass the collision, then re-enter NB I-5 from Capitol Blvd or 14th Ave, suggested Trooper Watts.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

