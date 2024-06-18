Naval Air Station Whidbey Island advises residents of upcoming explosives training

NAVAL AIR STATION WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island announced that on June 18 and June 19, troops on the ground will be conducting explosive demolition training.

The Explosives Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Eleven Detachment Northwest will participate in an assessment starting Monday through June 21.

The purpose of the training is to assess the unit’s response capabilities.

The demolitions will be taking place during daylight hours on the base.

Precautions are in place to ensure there is no risk to nearby residents or their property.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the Public Affairs Office at (360) 257-2286.

