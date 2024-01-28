Local

National Weather Service issues Stillaguamish River flood warning

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Snohomish County flooding (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Wash. — The Seattle National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood warning for the Stillaguamish River Sunday morning.

Officials say the warmer temperatures are what’s causing the flooding.

“Multiple rivers across the region are flooding this morning due to excessive rainfall, said a NWS spokesperson. “Please stay out of flooded areas and remain alert for possible changes in river levels.”

To see the latest flooding information visit the NWS website.


