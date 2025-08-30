Mysterious containers found on, near Alaskan Island

ALASKA — More than 100 containers with unknown contents were found on the shore on and near the shore of Montague Island in Alaska.

The U.S. Coast Guard says its Marine Safety Unit Valdez received the alert about the unmarked drums scattered across the coastline.

The drums varied in size from five-gallon drums to 55-gallon drums.

Gulf of Alaska Keepers, a nonprofit organization funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), were the ones that alerted them to the containers.

U.S. Coast Guard was able to recover all of the drums from the southern coastline.

NOAA, along with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Department of the Interior and Chugach Alaska Corporation are helping the U.S. Coast Guard with trying to figure out what is in the drums that were recoverd.

©2025 Cox Media Group