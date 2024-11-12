My Chemical Romance announces new tour, kicking off in Seattle

My Chemical Romance has announced a new tour, kicking off in Seattle in 2025.

The first stop of their 10-date North American “Long Live” The Black Parade Tour will play T-Mobile Park on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Along with the opening act, The Violent Femmes, the band plans to play their entire The Black Parade album.

The tour will travel through San Francisco, Los Angeles, Arlington, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, and closing out in Tampa.

My Chemical Romance formed in 2001 and released four studio albums, first breaking through with 2004′s “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.”

After breaking up in 2013, a year later, they released a greatest hits collection titled “May Death Never Stop You.”

In 2019, they announced a reunion, later revealing they’d privately reunited two years earlier.

A reunion tour was scheduled for 2020, but it was rescheduled due to the pandemic and postponed until 2022.

That year, they released their first new song since 2014, “The Foundations of Decay.”

The show will be their first in the Puget Sound area since Oct. 3, 2022, at the Tacoma Dome.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at mariners.com/mcr.

