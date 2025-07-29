Multiple projects underway on US 2 between Stevens Pass and Coles Corner

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) ratchets up its workload along sections of US 2 near Stevens Pass Summit this week.

Beginning Tuesday, crews will be working on pavement repairs along a 4-mile section just west of the summit, near Deception Falls.

This pavement project is scheduled from Tuesday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. Drivers will be subject to flagger-controlled traffic and will need to follow a pilot car in both directions of US 2 through this 4-mile stretch.

WSDOT ramps up roadwork, bringing major delays near Stevens Pass

This project joins a couple of operations already on the books for rock slope stabilization. One site, that is currently active, is located just west of Stevens Pass Summit at milepost 60. Drivers will see the right lane closed in both directions of US 2 through this 1-mile section between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily through Thursday.

Beginning next week, August 6, WSDOT crews will move to Tumwater Canyon, near Leavenworth, between mileposts 94 – 98. These work zones will have drivers alternating traffic through the area, led by a pilot car. Drivers will experience intermittent 20-minute all stops during work hours.

In mid-August, WSDOT plans to close US 2 in both directions just west of Leavenworth at mileposts 97 to 98. During this time, passenger vehicles will be detoured onto Chumstick Highway, and freight on US 97 Blewett Pass. Closure dates will be announced when confirmed.

Leavenworth is a popular destination during the summer months, offering a wide variety of fun for all ages, including hiking and biking trails, nearby lakes, river rafting and tubing, and great food with plenty of shopping nearby.

The town is rich in history, and it’s easy to spend an entire afternoon exploring the many shops and restaurants in this Bavarian-style village. If you’re planning a visit to Leavenworth, be sure to factor in these road projects and plan on a little extra time getting there.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group