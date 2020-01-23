UPDATE: 9-year-old among multiple victims in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect at large

SEATTLE — One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Third Avenue and Pine Street by the Macy’s and McDonald’s. Investigators said the suspect fled and police are searching for him. They did not immediately release a description. KIRO 7 reporters Michael Spears, Ryan Simms, Deedee Sun, Amy Clancy and Jessica Oh are on the scene and will be reporting for KIRO 7 through at least 7:30 p.m.
The woman who died was in her 40s or 50s, a fire department spokesman said.
The other shooting victims were: a 55-year-old woman in critical condition; a 9-year-old boy in serious condition; a 35-year-old man in stable condition; a 21-year-old man in stable condition; and a 34-year-old man in stable condition. It was not immediately clear how the others at Harborview were injured.
The areas where the shooting victims were wounded include the legs, buttocks, chest and abdomen, according to Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg.
Police said 45 units were dispatched to the shooting scene, and it happened as police were investigating another shooting nearby. Police did not say those two scenes were related.
Several Metro bus routes were delayed because of the shooting. Check this site to see delays.
This is the third shooting this week in downtown Seattle.
On Tuesday night, a man died after a shooting inside Westlake Center. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Earlier Wednesday, there was a separate shooting involving Seattle police officers and King County deputies near Third Avenue and Blanchard Street. One suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
