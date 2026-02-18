MultiCare to open new $480M Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma this May

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After six years of work, MultiCare is ready to open the new Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

The Tacoma hospital will welcome its first patients on May 16.

“We are excited to expand access to care for children in the region with a state-of-the-art pediatric campus, including a new inpatient tower and new medical office building, dedicated to the unique needs of kids,” Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital stated.

The children’s hospital originally shared space with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital for more than 30 years before it was announced that it would move to a new home. Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital serves more than 100,000 children every year. It’s the only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Western Washington.

The project was first announced in 2020, but pandemic-era supply chain problems drove up costs. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the final price tag hit $480 million — well above the original estimate of $344 million.

Construction of the hospital’s medical office building, featuring specialty clinics and expanded outpatient services, began in mid-2024.

“With the help of Mary Bridge Children’s staff and generous community donors, we are building one of the most advanced children’s hospitals in the nation on a health care campus that is a beacon of hope and healing for the community,” the hospital stated.

