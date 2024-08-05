Local

Multi-car collision halts traffic on Interstate 5 in Seattle, medics responding

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Large sections of the highway are blocked following a car crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 5.

A rescue extrication was called by the Seattle Fire Department, with multiple units of fire and medical crews responding.

Drivers were told to prepare for delays and consider seeking alternate routes.

