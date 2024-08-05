Multi-car collision halts traffic on Interstate 5 in Seattle, medics responding

SEATTLE — Large sections of the highway are blocked following a car crash involving multiple cars on Interstate 5.

A rescue extrication was called by the Seattle Fire Department, with multiple units of fire and medical crews responding.

Drivers were told to prepare for delays and consider seeking alternate routes.

The right lane, left lane, and part of the on-ramp is blocked on NB I-5 just south of Ravenna Blvd in #Seattle for a collision involving multiple vehicles. Medical Aid is on scene.



