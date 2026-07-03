Mukilteo Police to change automatic speeding camera threshold

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Starting July 10, Mukilteo Police will begin lowering the enforcement threshold for speeding zone violations caught on their automated traffic cameras.

According to the Mukilteo Police Department (MPD) on Facebook, the cameras are currently set to give out tickets to drivers going “11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.”

They note that, in certain zones, drivers could go 42% over the limit before getting a ticket.

Following the change, drivers going over the limit by a smaller amount than before are more likely to receive a ticket, according to the post.

The MPD write the change is to “encourage safer driving and help keep Mukilteo’s roads safe for everyone.”

KIRO 7 reached out to confirm what number they are lowering it to when the change happens next week. As of July 3, MPD have yet to respond.

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