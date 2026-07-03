Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle evacuated for bomb threat

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle says it is evacuating everyone after receiving a bomb threat.

The threat came in around 11 a.m.

“We are in contact with the Seattle Police Department and are prioritizing the safety of our staff, guests and animals,” staff shared online. “In recent weeks, numerous zoos and aquariums have received threats that were later determined to be false swatting attempts. Regardless of this, we are treating this threat as a real emergency. We will provide additional details as they become available.”

According to the zoo’s website, they will be closed for the remainder of Friday. No word yet on whether they will reopen for the weekend.

KIRO 7 News has a crew headed to the area to learn more and will update this story when more information becomes available.

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