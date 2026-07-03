I-5 off-ramps closing during Fourth of July celebrations in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will close four Interstate 5 off-ramps on Saturday night, July 4, following the City of Seattle’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The following ramp closures are planned to start around 10 p.m. on Saturday:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street/Seattle Center (exit 167)

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Lakeview Boulevard (exit 168A)

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Boylston Avenue/Roanoke Street (exit 168A)

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street/Seattle Center (exit 167)

It’s unclear what time the ramps will reopen, though it’ll likely be once the celebration traffic has all cleared.

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