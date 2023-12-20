Mukilteo City Council bans oral public comment after ‘trend of disruptions’

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The Mukilteo City Council has decided to ban oral public comment, it announced in a meeting on Monday.

“I want to take the opportunity to make a motion before we get started with the majority of business,” said Vice President of the Mukilteo City Council Louis Harris. “It has come to our attention that there is a troublesome trend of people, anonymous people, disrupting meetings and using the cover of the First Amendment to espouse certain things unrelated to city business and cities all over the region.”

Councilmember Riaz Khan seconded the motion.

According to the Lynnwood Times, only written public comment will be allowed until the council updates its oral public comment rules.

Virtual attendees can submit public comments via email at elected@mukilteowa.gov and must specify for their comments to be read.

