Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad suspected arson still under investigation

The Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad (MRSR) posted an update on the April 30th fire that destroyed the railroad’s largest trestle.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says the fire may have been intentionally set, but a suspect has not been caught.

New video posted by the railroad shows the extensive cleanup efforts from staff and volunteers to demolish the damaged sections of the trestle.

In a post on Facebook, MRSR says the site has become an attraction for the public to view the damage.

To donate and help in the recovery efforts, you can visit wfim.org/bridgethegap.

