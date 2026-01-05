Mt. Bachelor receives 6 inches of snow Sunday, more on the way

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort received a significant amount of snow on Sunday, with more on the way on Monday.

The Oregon resort reported six inches of snow fell overnight. It expects an additional two to four more inches to fall. Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 20s.

“We received 6″ of snow overnight, and it’s still coming down,” Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort stated Sunday. “While last night’s snowfall is a big positive shift, thin coverage and early-season obstacles still exist across the mountain; ski and ride with caution and stick to open, groomed terrain.”

The new snowfall points to a positive change in weather patterns, as the snow season started later in most mountain regions of the Pacific Northwest.

Delayed opening for Mt. Bachelor ski resort

After 19 inches of snow fell at the base of the mountain over the past week, the popular ski resort announced it will be open for the season starting Tuesday, Dec. 23. The resort usually opens in late November, but had to delay its opening due to delayed snowfall.

“Conditions improved drastically today, but it’s still variable out there,” Presley Quon, communications and community relations manager, told KIRO 7. “We could see over a foot by Thursday, which would be great for the snowpack.”

Highs at Mt. Bachelor ski resort are not expected to top 30 degrees until Friday. Sixty-five inches of snow have fallen this season, according to the lodge.

