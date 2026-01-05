Mt. Bachelor blanketed with 6 inches of snow overnight

BEND, Oreg. — Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort received several inches of snow overnight on Sunday and is expected to continue into Monday.

The Central Oregon snow resort saw 6 inches of snow overnight and is expected to see an additional 2 to 4 inches as it continues.

Temperatures are forecasted to remain in the upper 20s

The new snowfall points to a positive change in weather patterns, as the snow season started later in most mountain regions of the Pacific Northwest.

The Mt. Bachelor ski resort usually opens in late November, but had to delay opening due the later snowfall.

“Conditions improved drastically today, but it’s still variable out there,” said Presley Quon, communications and community relations manager. “We could see over a foot by Thursday, which would be great for the snowpack.”

The resort urges skiers and riders to use caution.

Skiers and riders are asked to stay near open and groomed terrain.

