Movie roulette: AMC offers $5 mystery screenings across Western Washington

Would you pay for a movie without knowing what you’ll actually be seeing? That’s the premise behind AMC Theatre’s “Screen Unseen,” taking place across the Puget Sound region on Monday.

Here’s the deal: For $5 at AMC Theatre locations, you’ll get the MPA rating of the movie and nothing else. That means you’ll only know what movie you paid for when the opening credits roll, and not a moment before. The upside is that whatever movie you do end up seeing, it’s guaranteed to be a never-before-seen “secret early showing.”

The promotion runs nationwide, but for anyone in Western Washington, you can roll the dice at one of the following locations:

AMC Pacific Place 11 (Downtown Seattle)

AMC Seattle 10 (University District)

AMC Southcenter 16 (Tukwila)

AMC Factoria 8 (Bellevue)

AMC Alderwood Mall 16 (Lynnwood)

AMC Kitsap 8 (Silverdale)

AMC Lakewood Mall 12 (Lakewood)

Screenings are limited at each theatre, featuring only a couple showtimes between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6. You can see the full list of showtimes here.

