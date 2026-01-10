Mountlake Terrace launches two town halls to discuss budget gap, fiscal sustainability

MONTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

The City of Mountlake Terrace is launching two “fiscal town halls” in January to receive public feedback from its residents.

The first town hall will be held virtually through Zoom on Jan. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The following town hall will be held on Jan. 14 in person at City Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The meetings will go over the same topic — city budget issues and fiscal sustainability.

“Our volunteer community group, the Fiscal Sustainability Taskforce (FSST), will be sharing its budget recommendations for public feedback,” the City of Mountlake Terrace stated. “There will be a brief presentation led by staff starting at 6:30 p.m. that will explain the budget issues, reasons for the budget gap, and the various budget strategies that the FST considered, and their proposed recommendation to bridge the budget gap.

“After that, there will be interactive small group discussions and opportunities for community members to provide feedback on the FST proposed recommendations,” the city continued.

Once these town halls conclude, the task force will review all feedback from residents. Once that process is complete, FST will be ready to present its recommendations to the City of Mountlake Terrace regarding its budget.

