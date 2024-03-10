Mountlake Terrace grad, Lily Gladstone, up for Academy Award Sunday

Lily Gladstone of Mountlake Terrace is in Hollywood Sunday night at the 96th Academy Awards, where she is up for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Gladstone is up for her performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, the epic western crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese.

Her nomination is the first ever from an Indigenous American tribe.

Gladstone faces stiff competition against Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone.

Vanity Fair released its 30th annual Hollywood issue in Feb., featuring 11 stars, including Mountlake Terrace High School’s Lily Gladstone.

In the Vanity Fair article, Gladstone discusses how she’s rekindled friendships with members of her Mountlake Terrace High School crew.

She said her high school friends are planning an Oscars watch party.

©2024 Cox Media Group