Mount Rainier skier found dead, weather complicates the recovery

ASHFORD, Wash. — On June 8, Mount Rainier Park Rangers found the body of a female skier at the base of Pebble Creek’s Moraine Falls above Paradise.

The search began on May 19 when rangers were notified that the skier did not return.

The skier was last heard of before heading to ski above Paradise.

Rescuers searched Deadhorse Creek Basin, Panorama Face, and Alta Vista. Other teams searched other parts of the park but weather complicated the search.

The search finally ended when a contracted helicopter spotted the skier about 200 feet below at the base of a waterfall.

Rangers believe that the skier may have fallen down the waterfall.

When the weather improved, rescue teams reached the skier and used the helicopter to transport the body to Kautz Creek Helibase for examination by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

