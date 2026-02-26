Mount Rainier not implementing timed entry reservations this year

ASHFORD, Wash. — Those looking to visit Mount Rainier National Park this year will not need a timed entry reservation for any portion of the park.

For the last two summers, Mount Rainier has used the pilot timed entry program to cut down on crowds during peak season. The intent was to spread people out throughout the day to prevent crowding.

The park said it will instead use “parking management strategies to maximize available capacity and remains committed to ensuring visitor access while protecting park resources and maintaining safe, enjoyable experiences.”

“Mount Rainier National Park is dedicated to providing meaningful access to visitors while responsibly managing congestion during peak periods,” said Superintendent Gregory Dudgeon. “We will continue using proven traffic and parking management strategies to support a safe and memorable experience for all.”

