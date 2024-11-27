Mount Rainier National Park wants to lease properties for its staff

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park’s housing office is looking to lease properties for approximately 240 permanent and temporary staff from March to November 2025.

This is the second year that the park has received additional funding to help find housing for its temporary staff, as nearby options are quite limited.

“Mount Rainier National Park continues to search for solutions for housing issues that affect the park’s ability to attract new employees,” said Greg Dudgeon, park superintendent. “We were pleased to be selected to participate in this leasing program that could both support adjacent communities and provide supplemental housing for employees during our busiest seasons of the year.”

To qualify, the following basic requirements must be met:

Houses and apartments must have a separate bedroom and bathroom from the landowner, and ideally include at least two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Houses and apartments must have smoke detectors and full-sized kitchens. Fire suppression systems are preferred.

RV pads must, at minimum, be able to accommodate a 40-foot by 12-foot RV, and have full hookups.

Houses, apartments, and RV pads must be located within 50 miles of Paradise within Mount Rainier National Park and be available for lease from March through November 2025 (eight months).

The park is looking to find leasing partners in December and have contracts in place by January 2025.

The park’s housing office said that rental costs must include water, sewer, and electric costs.

Interested parties need to register on SAM.gov and call the Housing Office at 360-569-6232.

Individuals interested in learning more about this rental income opportunity are invited to review the Request for Proposals and contact the park’s Housing Office for further details by visiting the park’s website.

