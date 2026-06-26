Mount Rainier National Park parkwide fire ban goes into effect

ASHFORD, Wash. — Mount Rainier National Park will implement a parkwide fire ban beginning Friday, June 26.

The parkwide fire ban will remain in effect until it is officially lifted.

All campfires and the ignition of wood, briquettes, or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans, and barbeque grills throughout the park are prohibited.

The ban is in place to reduce the risk of human-caused wildland fire, as the park is currently experiencing dry conditions, high temperatures, and an abundance of downed trees in its campgrounds.

The fire ban specifically restricts all campfires within the park. However, portable, petroleum-filled cooking stoves, heating devices, and lanterns that use liquefied or bottled fuel are allowed, provided such devices can be turned off.

Discharging or using any kind of fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other incendiary devices is always prohibited on federal lands.

Timed entry reservations are not required for Mount Rainier National Park in 2026.

Currently, only Cougar Rock Campground is open at Mount Rainier National Park. White River Campground is expected to open soon, and all campfires will be prohibited there upon its opening. Ohanapecosh Campground is closed for construction in 2026.

Anyone who observes smoke or flames inside the park or on nearby lands should dial 911 or notify a ranger.

To find more information on park construction projects and details on visiting the park and campgrounds on the Mount Rainier National Park website, visit nps.gov.

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