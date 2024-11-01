Mount Rainier announces winter 2024-25 access updates for Paradise area

Mount Rainier National Park announced updated access and recreation plans for the 2024-25 winter season, impacting vehicle access, camping, and sledding at the popular Paradise area.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, public vehicle access to Paradise will only be open Fridays through Mondays, with closures on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The park may adjust this schedule depending on staff availability throughout the winter.

Winter camping at Paradise will be allowed Friday through Sunday nights, weather permitting, but sledding at Paradise is canceled for the season.

Due to staffing priorities, park employees will focus on maintaining road and parking access rather than operating sledding runs.

Sledding remains prohibited elsewhere in the park.

The Longmire area, however, will stay open seven days a week except during major storms or emergencies.

For those exploring the east side of the park, areas there will remain accessible for winter activities, including overnight camping with a valid permit.

The annual winter closure of State Routes 410 and 123 will soon take effect, limiting access from the northeast, east, and southeast park boundaries.

For current road conditions and access to Paradise, visitors are encouraged to check the Alerts section on the park’s website.

The National Park Inn and Longmire General Store will remain open daily, offering equipment rentals, food, and beverages.

