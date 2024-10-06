Mount Adams rumbling: Is the sleeping giant waking up?

MOUNT BAKER, Wash. — During September, Mount Adams, the largest volcano by area and volume, was more active than it has been in decades.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Cascades Volcano Observatory (CVO) and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) reported six earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 0.9 to 2.0.

Typically the active volcano has a single earthquake every 2 to 3 years but September has been the most active month since records began in 1982.

Mount Adams only has one seismic station and USGS is looking to install temporary stations to increase monitoring capabilities.

Even with the increase in volcanic activity, Mount Adams remains normal and poses no threat of eruption.

USGS said that satellite images do not show ground deformation.

The 2018 USGS National Volcanic Threat Assessment lists Mount Adams as a high threat, while its state neighbors, Rainier, St. Helens, Baker and Glacier Peak, are all listed in the very-high threat level.

