SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol has issued a missing indigenous person alert on behalf of the Seattle Police Department for 65-year-old Regina Wilson.

She was last seen on Saturday near 1200 North 45th Street close to Wallingford with a walker, wearing green hospital clothing and sweats.

Wilson is 5 feet, 2 inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

If she is seen, the Washington State Patrol asks you to call 911.

