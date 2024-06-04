Motorcyclist killed in North Seattle crash

SEATTLE — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Monday the Seattle Fire Department responded to a multiple vehicle crash on North 80th Street near Fremont Avenue North.

The motorcyclist ended up pinned underneath a vehicle and died at the scene.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the crash.

Police say it appears the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving through traffic when they struck a vehicle, lost control and struck two others.

©2024 Cox Media Group