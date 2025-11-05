Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lakewood sign while running from deputies

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A motorcyclist who crashed into the ‘Welcome to Lakewood’ sign during a chase with King County deputies has died from their injuries.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 p.m., deputies began chasing a person on a motorcycle that was believed to have been stolen in Burien.

The motorcyclist was supposedly wanted for domestic violence and making threats with a gun.

King County deputies chased the motorcyclist into Lakewood, where the crash ended at the Welcome to Lakewood sign, just north of S Tacoma Way.

The person driving the motorcycle died, and his passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

