Motorcyclist crashes while running from deputies, found with meth, cash, Mason County Sheriff says

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a 39-year-old man fleeing from deputies on a motorcycle crashed into a field near U.S. 101 in Shelton.

After failing to yield, a deputy started to chase the motorcyclist, who sped off at around 1:30 a.m.

For safety reasons, the pursuit was called off and the rider was later found in a field after crashing on a turn, according to MCSO.

The man was arrested and deputies learned he was a multi-time convicted felon riding without a license.

They searched his bike and found a pound of meth, a half pound of fentanyl, as well as $2,100 in cash and a concealed gun.

He was booked into the Mason County Jail.

