Mother and son recovering after deadly crash at Kirkland grocery store

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department says a mother and son are slowly recovering after a 74-year-old woman crashed her car into the Grocery Outlet.

One person died.

Police told KIRO 7 News on Monday that the 12-year-old has major injuries and the mother’s are severe – but both are expected to be okay.

The crash happened on Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. in the Bridle Trails Shopping Center.

Officers said a 74-year-old woman crashed into the store in a new car that she may have been unfamiliar with. They also said they believe it was an accident – but are in the process of getting blood test results to see if she was impaired.

No word on whether the driver was hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

