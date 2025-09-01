Local

One person and three injured after fatal car crash in Kirkland Grocery Store

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Kirkland grocery store crash
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department says that a car crashed into the Grocery Outlet in the Bridle Trails Shopping Center.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:56 p.m. and found four people, including the driver, were seriously injured.

One person died on their way to the hospital.

The Kirkland Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read