One person and three injured after fatal car crash in Kirkland Grocery Store

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department says that a car crashed into the Grocery Outlet in the Bridle Trails Shopping Center.

Police arrived on the scene at 1:56 p.m. and found four people, including the driver, were seriously injured.

One person died on their way to the hospital.

The Kirkland Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

