Mostly sunny Friday with cooler temps and some isolated showers

WASHINGTON — A few isolated showers remain over our region Friday and through Saturday.

Cooler temperatures are also settling across the region. This morning, most lowland areas are seeing temperatures in the mid 40s with highs expected to only reach the low to mid 50s.

We could see light snow accumulations in the Cascades of one to two inches in the passes on Saturday, with a few more inches possible over the peaks of the Cascades. Little to no snow is expected in the Olympics.

Morning lows in the lowlands Saturday will dip to the lower 40s, and possibly in the upper 30s in some communities.

A frost advisory will begin late Saturday night and go until 8 a.m. on Sunday for foothills and valleys of Thurston and Lewis counties, the lowlands of Lewis and southern Thurston counties, as well as the Middle Chehalis River Valley, Willapa and Black Hills.

We could see our coldest temperatures Sunday morning before we start heating back up.

Temperatures begin to increase back into the 60s by Monday.

Next week is shaping up to be a dry one. We have a possible return to showers by the end of next week.

--Madeline Ottilie





