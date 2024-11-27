Moses Lake police investigate drive-by shooting, ask for resident footage

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake over the weekend, and are asking for the community’s help.

Luckily, nobody was injured, but no suspects have been caught.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, the shooting happened on Basin Street in Moses Lake on Saturday, Nov. 23, at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say witnesses saw two individuals getting into a white or grey sedan with a loud exhaust after the shooting.

Now, police are asking residents in nearby neighborhoods to check for any surveillance footage from that time to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Guerrero at 509-764-3887, referencing case number 24ML17518.





©2024 Cox Media Group